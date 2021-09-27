A Green ISF? – Boursorama



The ISF will he return to France … green this time? (Photo credit: Adobe Stock)



The 2022 finance bill arouses strong criticism of the level of public spending it provides. The government promises the absence of tax increases to compensate but it is caught up by the debate on the ISF. Jean-Paul Betbeze asks: will the ISF return to France, green this time, and what would be the consequences?

It is no longer the ISF, the Fortune Tax, so famous for its virtues more symbolic than economic. Even if it is accepted that the tax must be “progressive”, that is to say tax according to wealth, as the Representatives of the French People already said in August 1789, it is always necessary to avoid excesses. “Tax kills tax” when it dissuades you from producing more to pay too much.

The current risk is worse: that it permanently shifts wealth, individuals, and especially companies, to more “understanding” countries like Ireland, not to mention heavenly places. And a lot of the employment will go with it. France has seen the phenomenon with tax exiles, for an ISF which then brought it in around 4 billion euros, while its budget deficit was climbing. This is what leads Emmanuel Macron to a flat tax at 30% on financial income, favorable to the stock market, and to a progressive tax on the Real Estate Fortune only (IFI), because buildings, as their name suggests , do not move.

But we do not stop the French egalitarian passion so quickly. The stock market has risen well, and even real estate, to the point that the IFI brings in more than 5 billion. How many rich now! And there is still a 200 billion budget deficit in the face! Which gives a “good reason” to tax the richest more!

Better to avoid taxing polluters who have no choice

We will then say that, to fight against pollution and the warming that goes with it, there is the famous polluter pays principle: “who pays pollutes”. Of course, we can admit that the rich who take the plane pays extra, while paying attention to the health of the companies. But is it to scale? Tax gasoline? Low-income employees who go to work and drive at least an hour a day have already answered: “yellow vests”! So it is better to avoid taxing polluters who have no choice.

Of course, we can reverse the principle: “polluter-paid”, so that the polluter is paid to pollute less, for example by helping him change his car or boiler. But who will pay? To respond to the magnitude of the problem, businesses, cities and central banks are all getting to work, plus each of us. The European Union is thus launching huge loans, and the ECB will help finance them. Already, the green “papers” are tearing up: 20 billion euros issued on June 15 against 142 proposed! The result: a meager return of 0.086% at ten years. It’s gone for 100 billion over the year, if the craze continues.

Focus on the sustainable, the recyclable

But who will reimburse? The tax on plastics? The first results are disappointing. The border tax, to compensate for imported pollution? But it will not be easy and the first “good ideas” are born, to avoid it.

Why not focus on the sustainable, the recyclable, with companies that commit to it? Why not from green bonds issued by companies, to green stocks themselves? Financial markets are there to take risks, even more so if we enlighten them. The rating agencies have a huge task to accomplish in this new area, to show that, if they are “good” green, these financial products will be less risky. You have to be serious and avoid bubbles!

So who will pay the green ISF? Everyone and no one, because it will raise values ​​and jobs higher, in a bluer sky, if and only if everyone measures better, and declares, what they are doing. Greener than me, you live!