“A lack of respect” for Mandanda

Relegated to the OM bench for five matches, Steve Mandanda seems as annoyed as his supporters are angry.

Steve mandanda confined to the role of understudy in Marseille, after 13 full seasons crossed and 596 matches on the clock, obviously it’s funny … The images of the international doorman dragging his spleen on the lawn of the Vélodrome on Sunday evening still warming up, before the match of L1 facing RC Lens, inevitably call out. Here are five matches indeed that Pau Lopez take on the role of last rampart number one to OM. Without work-study or competition announced for the time being.

” It’s a lack of respect, what we do to Steve Mandanda, gets carried away his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, this Monday, on the airwaves of RMC. It has a history with the Olympique de Marseille. I want us to prepare for the future, that we put someone in his paws, but at some point, when we watch the first matches of Lopez, I do not see this goalkeeper better than Steve Mandanda … “





Sampaoli kicks in touch

Holder during the first three Marseille outings this season – in addition to the Nice-OM match to be replayed – Steve Mandanda suffered 10 shots on target during these games (against Montpellier, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne), for five goals conceded. His Spanish counterpart, in five matches (ahead of Monaco, Lokomotiv Moscow, Rennes, Angers and Lens), also suffered 10, for four goals against him.

” If anyone comes to annoy Steve Mandanda, he has to show his superiority. And there, it is not the case », Nevertheless insists Mathieu Valbuena. Asked about the issue last week at a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli assured that he had nothing set in stone for this post. ” We tested Lopez to see how he fits with the group and in the system. The goalie is the one who has the most time to pass. We will perhaps put a goalkeeper per competition. I know Steve is a club idol, and he has to wrestle today. […] We have to choose the best for each match, although I know that can cause controversy given the history of Mandanda here. “

