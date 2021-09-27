A Lens midfielder advised in Sampaoli

Despite a major recruitment this summer, the OM coach, Jorge Sampaoli, still proclaims its wish to obtain the reinforcement of new players this winter. It is in this sense that a midfielder from RC Lens was advised to the Marseille technician.

OM Mercato: Will Sampaoli draw from RC Lens this winter?

Olympique de Marseille were hyperactive on the transfer match this summer with no less than ten new recruits. However, a disappointment is felt at OM: the center forward so hoped to compensate for the departure of Benedetto has not arrived. The leaders of Olympique de Marseille are therefore working behind the scenes to resolve this need expressed by Jorge Sampaoli.

But if a new center-forward is expected in Marseille to replace Arkadiusz Milik, the Provencal club could also enlist a new midfielder this winter. It is in any case the wish of Daniel Riolo. The consultant on RMC Sport indeed believes the coach of OM would need to recruit a player like Seko Fofana, who provided a huge job this Sunday evening during the defeat of Olympique de Marseille against RC Lens (2-3).





Marseille interested in Seko Fofana?

“A guy in the middle like Seko Fofana, Marseille doesn’t have it. He is really strong this player. I thought about it while looking at him and I said to myself that a guy like that in the OM game and what Sampaoli asks, would bring him a lot to the OM game ” he explained on sports radio.

Daniel Riolo believes that Seko Fofana would be an ideal recruit for OM in the next transfer window. It remains to be seen whether this advice will be followed by the leaders of Marseille. This remains very unlikely, especially since Olympique de Marseille has a rather bloated workforce in the midfield, with the arrival this summer of Gerson and Mattéo Guendouzi.