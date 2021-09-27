a priest robbed his parish to buy the drugs of his gay orgies

The priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, is accused of having embezzled 100,000 euros to finance parties and provide drugs to his guests.

Renowned for his original and dynamic homilies, the priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, was arrested and placed under house arrest for having embezzled nearly 100,000 euros from the coffers of his parish, Prato, near Florence.

Instead of helping underprivileged families, the funds fed several gay parties organized by the priest and his roommate. They contacted potential participants through dating sites. Then, at parties, they offered them drugs.





Crack and GHB

During the searches, homemade crack pipes were reportedly found at the home of the suspect who confessed to having procured GHB, the “date rape drug”, to the participants of his gay parties. The priest’s companion was also found under arrest. Alessio Régina, also 40, was arrested in August while carrying a large quantity of GHB in a car.

The police are continuing their investigation and are scheduled to interview around 200 people. The Bishop of Prato, Giovanni Nerbini, expressed “his pain and his dismay” for what happened and underlined “a strong state of physical and psychological suffering of the priest. But no one could ever have imagined that he had drug addiction problems ”.