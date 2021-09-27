A recruit from Longoria is already talking about a departure!

New midfielder of Olympique de Marseille, Gerson spoke on his future. The Brazilian midfielder does not seem to be on the way to fizzle out OM.

Gerson’s sensational revelation about his future

Olympique de Marseille struck Brazil again this summer by recruiting Gerson Santos da Silva. Recruited against 25 million euros, the 24-year-old midfielder has signed up with OM for five seasons, ie until 2026. Only the midfielder does not seem to leave to make old bones in Provence. He released a strange confidence about his future in an interview with Globo Esporte. “I see my transfer as a chance to continue playing at the same high level I had at Flamengo […] The club, the ambitions and the team gathered here will also allow me to continue at a high level. That’s my goal, ”said the former Carioca midfielder.

Mixed beginnings with OM





The most expensive recruit in the summer transfer window in Marseille, Gerson is struggling to convince for the moment. In seven appearances for OM, the Brazilian has one goal for the same number of assists. On the eve of the reception of RC Lens this Sunday, Jorge Sampaoli had also defended his flagship recruit, believing that she had a period of adaptation. “You always need a period of adaptation. We find that he adapts well, ”noted the Argentine technician who still expects his environment to confirm his international status. “He has become international, we expect him to be decisive with us, he was in his former club and if we ask it is that we see qualities. We will need his best version this season, ”said the Marseille coach in a pre-match conference.