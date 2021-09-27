a “strategic axis” for Parisian department stores

“The second hand is an important strategic axis” of the Printemps group, declared its president Jean-Marc Bellaïche after the opening of the “7th Heaven”, a section dedicated to second-hand “luxury and designer” products in its main Parisian store.

This 1,300 m² section, at the top of the women’s fashion building of its flagship, Printemps Haussmann, will be dedicated to circular, vintage and second-hand fashion.





1,300 m² at the top of the Printemps Haussmann women’s fashion building in Paris dedicated to circular fashion, vintage and second hand. (ROMAIN RICARD)





“The second hand is an important strategic axis which is part of a more global strategy to find uniqueness and wahou”, said on BFM Business the president of the group, who arrived in the fall of 2020, evoking the character “instagrammable” of the view from the chosen dome.

This second-hand luxury department is the group’s latest find to attract French but also Asian customers, who represent a huge share of turnover, when they will be able to return en masse with the end of health restrictions.

From “curators” are responsible for buying pieces sometimes only worn in parade. Individuals have the possibility of selling second-hand clothes and in exchange for collecting vouchers in Printemps stores. The group achieves, according to its chairman, a margin of “20-25%” by reselling them “at more accessible prices”.

If Mr. Bellaïche affirms that Printemps stores have not suffered too much from the imposition of the health pass in France, with only “2% of failed customers” At the entrance of Printemps Haussmann, the absence of Asian tourists, and in particular Chinese, due to the health crisis is still being felt. “We had expected that Chinese tourists would come back early next year, but we have revised our plans downwards”, he added, saying he hoped for a return from Asian customers in the spring.

Three years after the launch of their Go for Good label – which indicates products with a reduced impact on the environment – Galeries Lafayette is also continuing its commitment to new lifestyles with the (Re) Store space.

Dedicated to circular fashion bringing together vintage and responsible brands, it offers luxury and accessibility with second-hand players, green products as well as services for depositing old clothes and recycling them.