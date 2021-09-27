a tree cut down overnight on the waterfront

Following this discovery, the municipality strongly condemns this heinous act. Mayor Bruno Domen, recalls: “we regularly have to deal with thefts of various plantations carried out in the town, or even illegal deposits, but here we reach the peak of malevolence, words are almost lacking, shame on these enemies of nature and our city ”.





The municipality informs that the passage of people on part of the pedestrian zone of the seafront is prevented. City services intervene to remove the tree, left on site: “This event takes place in the middle of sustainable development week, the very day when a vast citizen operation for the protection of nature is organized, where tree plantations, no later than this week were carried out and while the City did of the environment a strong axis of its mandate “.