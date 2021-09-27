Accused of censorship, Xiaomi hires “an independent expert” to show white paw

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry accuses the Xiaomi Mi 10T of having a list of words that can be remotely censored, depending on the country where the smartphones are used.

Lithuania recently accused Xiaomi smartphones of carrying a censorship system that can be activated remotely. In reaction, the Chinese firm announces this Monday, September 27, to hire an independent expert to assess these allegations, reports Reuters.

“Although we dispute the characterization of certain conclusions, we engage an independent third-party expert to assess the points raised in the report”, a spokesperson for Xiaomi said in a statement to the news agency.

Unfortunately, nothing is known of the body that will be in charge of the investigation, except that it would be based in Europe according to Xiaomi.





What is Xiaomi accused of?

As a reminder, on September 21, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Margeris Abukevicius, attacked Xiaomi phones in these terms:“We recommend that you do not buy new Chinese phones and get rid of the ones you have already bought as soon as possible. “

This statement did not come out of nowhere. Lithuania has published a cybersecurity report accusing the Huawei P40 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G of threats of personal data leakage.

In the case of Xiaomi, the accusation goes even further, since the Baltic state claims to have found within the Mi 10T a list of 449 words embarrassing for the People’s Republic of China, and which could be censored remotely by the company. . It should be noted that the blockade is not active in Lithuania, but this simple idea of ​​a remote blockade created an outcry in Vilnius.

It should also be noted that diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania are at their lowest, especially since the withdrawal of the Chinese ambassador in Lithuania. The two states clashed over economic (Huawei was not chosen for 5G equipment, freight disagreements) and political (recognition of the genocide of the Uighurs by the Lithuanian parliament and Taiwan’s support from Vilnius) .