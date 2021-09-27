More

    Afghanistan removed in extremis from the list of speeches Monday by the UN General Assembly

    Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN has called for his country’s removal from the list of UN members to speak on Monday on the last day of the General Assembly debate, the organization said. “This country has withdrawn its participation in the general debate“, The spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, Monica Grayley, told AFP, adding that”no reason was given“. Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, was due to speak at the end of the day, according to the schedule that was still in effect overnight. “It can only be the mission (which he leads) that removed his nameA UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP. The Afghan mission to the UN was not immediately reachable.


    The Taliban, in power in Afghanistan since August, had asked the UN that the new Minister of Foreign Affairs appointed by them can intervene before the UN General Assembly. But their request, made a week ago, came too late to be taken into account, another UN official said on condition of anonymity. In the case of Burma, where two contradictory requests for speeches – by the junta and by the ambassador appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi, still in place – had been made at the UN, an informal agreement had been reached by the states. -United, Russia and China so that this country does not speak, recently told AFP an ambassador of one of these three powers, speaking on condition of anonymity.


