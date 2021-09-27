after the divorce petition, the pretty writer appears in very (very) beautiful company on Instagram!

After a long union with the famous decorator and stylist Sarah Poniatowski, granddaughter of the former Minister of the Interior, Marc Lavoine found love again in 2016. The juror of the ninth season of The Voice fell under the spell by Line Papin while he was in the studios of France Inter. The young writer came to present her work entitled “Awakening” in the Carte Blanche devoted to the singer. Touché, the interpreter of “She has revolver eyes” says: “I encountered my own symptoms, a loneliness, a form of maladjustment to the world, and the violence of a love that cannot be shown. This book woke me up“. Four years later, the couple said” yes “to the town hall of the 5th arrondissement of Paris, in front of Anne Hidalgo, first city councilor of the capital.

But now, it could be that the age difference was the reason for their romance. Only a year after getting married, Marc Lavoine and Line Papin would have irreconcilable disagreements. According to information unveiled by our colleagues from “Closer” Friday, September 24, 2021, the fifty-something would be at its worst. His 25-year-old wife has reportedly filed for divorce. In question ? Line Papin’s maternity desires.

Line Papin seen at the Salon du Livre in Morbihan





With more than 30 years younger on the clock, the young novelist would like to pamper. Which would not be a priority for someone who already has four children. At 59, the coach of “The Voice” is already father of Simon, born of his relationship with the top model Denise Pascale (died in December 2017 from cancer), Yasmine, Roman and Milo, all three born of his marriage to Sarah Poniatowski. “While he has just blown out his 59 candles, the singer would no longer project himself into building a family. A break for the couple who now live separately and who according to relatives, intends to file for divorce“, specifies” Closer “.

It is not known if the young writer lives the separation but the latter was present Sunday, September 26 at the Salon du livre in Vannes, in Morbihan. All smiles, Line Papin appeared with several pretty young women, in a photo published on the Instagram account of Olivia Elkaim, also novelist. A radiant mine that should not heal the bruises in the soul of the singer once again alone.

