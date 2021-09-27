Alan Wake Remastered: a comparison video on Xbox – News

Remedy being already busy on many projects, it is the British studio d3t (Shenmue 1 & 2 HD Remaster, Burnout Paradise Remastered) who took care of refreshing Alan Wake, whose result can be seen here on Xbox Series X compared to the original game released in 2010 on Xbox 360. On PC and new generation consoles, Alan Wake Remastered will shoot at 4K and 60 fps (1080p and 60 fps on Xbox Series S). Along with richer environments and character models arranged to look more like the actors they are based on, the cutscenes have been reworked to improve facial animations and lip syncing.





Other improved areas include textures, animations, anti-aliasing, shadows, wind simulation, and display distance. A group of developers even devoted themselves entirely to the trees and foliage of the forest. “The team brought it to life by adding new details like ferns, moss, fallen leaves and other ground material, as well as improvements to animations like blowing trees in the wind.“, we are told. Alan Wake Remastered will be available on October 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Epic Games Store for 30 euros.