alcoholic, he is controlled at 191 km / h, driving a Ferrari that does not belong to him

By Karen Bertail

Posted on 09/27/2021 2:39 PM

Updated on 09/27/2021 at 5:16 p.m.

This weekend was particularly busy for the gendarmes of the Landes departmental road safety squadron: speed, alcohol, drugs, etc.

Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, several checks took place on Landes roads. During a night service, the Motorized Platoon of Castets noted, Saturday evening, on the A63 in Capbreton, eight alcohol levels and one driving under narcotics.

Sunday, the motorized brigade of the town has observed two major speeding violations on the RD 33 in Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse at 4 p.m. On this road limited to 80 km / h, a driver was checked at 155 km / h (retained: 147 km / h). On the RD 810, limited to 80 km / h, still in Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, another driver was checked at 146 km / h (selected speed: 138 km / h). The two had their driver’s licenses withdrawn.

Also on Sunday, two young drivers, aged 19 and 21, were checked at 160 km / h, on a portion limited to 110 on the A63, at Escource, by the motorized peloton from Labouheyre. And a 45-year-old man, driving a Ferrari, was checked at 191 km / h (retained: 181 km / h), on the A63, in Saugnac-et-Muret. He also had a blood alcohol level of 0.33 mg of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. As the vehicle did not belong to him, it could not be seized. However, the driver’s license was immediately withdrawn.