Alex and Chloe reunited for Celeste, Xavier leaves / Victoire needs a heart transplant – Tomorrow belongs to us September 28, 2021 (episode 1023) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Victoire is on a ventilator, her diagnosis is confirmed… she had an infection that caused myocarditis. William explains to Georges that the main thing for the moment is to stabilize her, she is placed in an artificial coma to slow the progression of the virus.

Marianne is very worried, it has been sleepless. Renaud supports her. Flore says she wants to tell Sandrine because she is one of her best friends.

Alma told Hadrian that with his father it was just a one night stand. Hadrian is angry with his mother, he tells Alma that he disgusts her. Samuel understands that Hadrian is having trouble digesting the news. He says he will not take Alma’s side in front of Hadrian.

Mona is at Georges’ side, she thinks he should call Sandrine. Mona arrives late for high school, she explains to Chloe that Victoire has been placed in an artificial coma. Sandrine arrives by the first plane in Sète.

Celeste’s got a lot of pimples on her body, it must be chickenpox. Xavier is worried because he didn’t have it. Chloe advises Xavier to go and sleep elsewhere while everything is back to normal. Chloe calls Alex about Celeste’s illness. Alex asks Flore to postpone their romantic day.





Flore tells Alex that Chloe is lucky “Every time she whistles, you come back”.

Hadrien calls Pierre-Yves the ex-companion of Alma who raised him like his own son. He is drunk, he has the same answers as Alma.

Hadrien confides in Jack, he says he learned that his father is not his father… by wanting to remake his passport.

William announces that the progression of the virus has been stopped but Victoire has thrombotic complications. Marianne thinks that the only solution is the transplant. Samuel thinks there is little chance of finding a donor.

Raphaëlle asks Xavier if he doesn’t mind that Chloe is close to Alex… he says no, he trusts Chloe.

William announces to Georges that to save Victoire, the only solution is a heart transplant or she will die.

Sofia tries to comfort Hadrian, she tells him that she understands what he is going through. She went through the same thing with William / Samuel. Sofia promises Hadrian that it was not her who stole his passport. Hadrien believes her.

Manon overhears William and Samuel’s conversation about Victoire’s illness. Manon says they are considering the worst, they are anything but positive. She wouldn’t like to be their patient, she might as well shoot herself.

Alex offers Chloe to sleep on the sofa to take turns watching Celeste. Chloe accepts, she is touched.

Alex and Chloe have trouble sleeping at night both on their own. Alex got in, he almost went to see Chloe then he turned around.

Then Chloe goes down to see Alex in the living room, she sees him asleep on the sofa… she pulls the sheet up to him.

While Georges is talking to Victoire, she sees images of a car hitting someone over.

