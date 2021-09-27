Alexis Sanchez, the surprise signed Longoria?

A rumor is starting to make noise in Marseille, but is it really credible? OM would like to recruit Alexis sanchez according to information from the Italian press.

OM Mercato: Longoria relaunches the Alexis Sanchez track

For more than two months, the summer transfer window of Olympique de Marseille revolved around one main objective: to recruit a striker to support Arkadiusz Milik, who is recovering from a serious knee injury. There were names, leads and even attempts, but in the end, it didn’t come to anything concrete. No center forward joined OM this summer.

However, Jorge Sampaoli has never hidden his desire to attract a new offensive reinforcement. This need expressed by the OM coach could even be resolved during the next transfer window, especially since the Marseille president aims to strike a big blow this winter. Calcio Mercato reveals that the Marseille leader, Pablo Longoria, is very interested in Alexis sanchez, in difficulty at Inter Milan.

The Chilean international is currently going through a complicated situation at the Lombards, where he is now relegated to the hierarchy of the club’s attackers. In lack of playing time, he could be seduced by the prospect of relaunching his career under other skies. OM would then have a real chance to play in this case.





Alexis Sanchez too expensive for Marseille?

The Olympique de Marseille is an old contender ofAlexis sanchez. The Marseille club had already tried to recruit him in the summer of 2019, without success. The 32-year-old striker had chosen to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan. OM would therefore consider returning to the charge this winter. And the Marseille club this time has an asset on its side. Alexis sanchez Indeed knows Jorge Sampaoli perfectly. The former FC Barcelona scorer was the number one offensive asset of the Argentine coach when he was still at the head of the selection of Chile. The two men have lasting memories of it. And Jorge Sampaoli would now like to have him under his orders in Marseille.

Except that this attractive track is not easy for OM. First of all because the player’s salaryAlexis sanchez remains a colossal obstacle for his coming to Marseille, but also because of the competition. Still according to the Italian media, Betis Sevilla and Sevilla FC would also be interested in the former Arsenal player. This strong competition is expected to drive up the price of the Chilean striker estimated at 7.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.