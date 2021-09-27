All cryptocurrencies are now illegal in China

The Chinese power’s aversion to cryptocurrencies is no longer a secret and while Bitcoin fell following this widely anticipated announcement, it did not collapse. Why ? Because it is still widely used and usable in the rest of the world.

The real problems will arise when the central banks of the Western world oppose cryptocurrencies head-on to allow the emergence of theirs, and official cryptos the CBDCs.

It’s just a matter of time.

It is China that serves as a “beta” tester for the ban and the prohibition. Other central banks will do the same as China.

Take a good look at what’s going on in China.

Don’t criticize China.

We will do the same!

Charles SANNAT

China: Central Bank Deems All Cryptocurrency Transactions Illegal

The Chinese Central Bank ruled on Friday that all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies were illegal, the latest in a series of decisions aimed at combating the phenomenon.

The values ​​of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, have fluctuated massively over the past year in part due to regulations in China, which seek to prevent speculation and money laundering.





“Business activities related to virtual currencies are illegal financial activities,” the Chinese Central Bank (PBOC) said in an online statement. She added that offenders would be “investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law.”

His ruling bans all financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading in virtual currencies, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives, and “illegal fundraising.”

In recent years, “trade and speculation around bitcoin and other virtual currencies has become widespread, disrupting the economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fundraising, fraud, pyramid schemes and other illegal and criminal activities, ”denounced the Central Bank.

After this announcement, around 10:30 a.m. GMT, bitcoin lost 5% to $ 42,464, according to Bloomberg.

It had fallen sharply in May following a warning from Beijing to investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading.

In June, Chinese officials reported the arrest of more than 1,000 people suspected of using criminal resources to buy cryptocurrency.

Several Chinese provinces have banned the operation of cryptocurrency “mines” since the start of the year.

