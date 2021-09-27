Amazon is preparing a slew of new Echo

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is working on several new Echo devices including a large wall screen or a sound bar.

In the field of connected speakers, Amazon is one of the main players. It must be said that in addition to its voice assistant Alexa, which equips many speakers, the e-commerce site also offers several models for all tastes and, above all, all formats.

In addition to its Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Studio speakers or its Echo Show screens, Amazon could further strengthen its presence and the choice of models offered as reported by the site. Bloomberg. In an article published Friday, the media indicates that Amazon is currently preparing three new speakers to take advantage of its voice assistant. Particularity of these three speakers, they would not replace the existing offer, with new generations of Echo or Echo Dot, but offer new formats.





“Amazon is developing a group of new devices and services while reaching out to new markets, such as a larger Echo with a wall-mounted display, a TV soundbar, and more advanced technologies for the car and wearables. “, indicates Bloomberg.

As for the large wall-mounted Echo speaker with a screen, the economic media indicates that it will have a 15-inch screen and that it can be hung on the wall or placed on a table. The idea is to offer a large screen that allows you to control all of the connected objects in the house, such as locks, security cameras or connected locks. The screen will also display cooking recipes and thus naturally find its place in the kitchen. The smart screen would then reinforce the offer of connected screens from Amazon alongside the Amazon Echo Show.

A sound bar with a camera for video calls

Amazon would prepare in parallel a sound bar specifically designed to work with its voice assistant, Alexa. If several manufacturers already offer the voice assistant on their own soundbars, such as the Sonos Beam, the Amazon model would have the advantage of embedding a camera, thus making it possible to make video calls directly from the television.

For the automobile, Amazon would have in its bag a successor to the Echo Auto in order to take advantage of the voice assistant directly in the car by connecting to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Finally, the Seattle firm would prepare new versions of its more classic Echo speakers, not for this year, but for next year.

Amazon is due to hold a conference this Tuesday, September 28 around its new devices. It is probably on this occasion that the company will officially present its new Amazon Echo speakers and screens.