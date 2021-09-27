Amazon lowers the price of USB keys for French Days

If you are looking for a USB key for your equipment, Amazon has great promotions on a large catalog of accessories of this type. Here is our selection of the best USB key offers during these French Days 2021

USB sticks have been around for a number of years now with very little change in their concept. If the solution may seem a little dated in the age of smartphones and other devices with very advanced connectivity, USB keys remain a viable, reliable and practical alternative for storing numerous files. In addition, the vast majority of equipment is compatible and accommodates these accessories for playing movies, music and storing games.

USB keys are therefore good data storage for your software and your applications. We thus easily find USB keys of several TB, on the other hand the recorded flow remains generally below 100 MB. This explains the times of long loading times to transfer your files. For more responsiveness, it is therefore necessary to aim for much higher speeds. This is good since Amazon offers promotions on USB keys with higher transfer speed. These ultra-fast accessories allow you to transfer, save and enjoy your content in the blink of an eye.

See all USB flash drives on sale on Amazon

French Days: 128 GB SANDISK ULTRA USB 3.0 KEY for French Days

We start with a key Sandisk offers here a real standard in the world of portable storage with not only a fast key, but above all at an unbeatable price. The SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive transfers and stores large files up to ten times faster than a standard USB 2.0 flash drive. At this price, it is establishing itself as the new standard for storing your data when traveling or otherwise. Security software helps protect your most sensitive data.

Buy SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for € 19 on Amazon

French Days: Ultra fast 256 GB Sandisk 3.0 USB key

The latter is not in 3.1 technology but nevertheless in 3.0, which is much faster than standard USB 2.0 keys. The latest benchmarks place the speed slider up to 10 times higher. As a comparison, a movie is transferred in less than 40 seconds to a 3.0 device with a write speed like that of the SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 stick, which is over 150MB per second. This is compatible with Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Mac OS X v10.6 + (software download required for Mac).





Buy Sandisk 3.0 USB key at the price of 28 €

French Days: USB 3.2 Extreme Pro 128 GB key

Here is the fastest dongle on the market with very high speed for transferring your files. The Sandisk EXTREME PRO 128 GB USB key offers a speed of 400 MB / s, a speed quadruple that of those recorded on standard high-end keys. She is now 36% off. A very good value for money which therefore turns into an exceptional offer.

Buy 128 GB Extreme Pro USB 3.2 Flash Drive for 46 €

French Days: Sandisk 256 GB iXpand USB key for Apple

To increase the storage of your Apple device, the Sandisk USB key is perfectly suited and can be plugged directly into your iPhone and iPad via its specific tip. You can easily free up space on your iPhone and take many other photos and videos to enrich your album with your exploits! Sandisk does not forget the apple brand and it is quite normal as these products have become more popular. Amazon thus offers an interesting promotion for owners of a smartphone or other compatible Apple products.

Buy SanDisk 256 GB iXpand USB stick for € 92

See all USB flash drives on sale on Amazon