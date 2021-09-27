Amber’s secret finally revealed!

In Here it all begins, Claire (Claire Romain) wants revenge on Maxime (Clément Rémiens) for something he did when he was 15. Here’s why !
Since the start of the school year, Maxime has not been spared in Here it all begins ! While he was living a beautiful love story with Salomé (Aurélie Pons, who is related to Fabian Wolfrom), Ambre turned the situation around. In a relationship with Solal and polyamorous, the pretty redhead very quickly fell in love with young Delcourt. After weeks of seduction, she ended up having what she wanted as the two students slept together. But after this intimate moment, Maxime decided not to follow up. And so the descent into hell of the latter began. Salome has indeed learned the truth and left the young man, signing the end of their relationship, at least for the moment.
Here it all begins : Maxime’s ex-girlfriend is Amber’s sister
Worse ! A nude photo of Amber was sent to all the students of the institute from Maxime’s phone (Clément Rémiens). And since then, everyone has turned against him. If Claire Romain, the interpreter of Amber, revealed to us that his character had approached Maxime to take revenge on him, we did not yet know the reason for this revenge. This is what we discover in a spoiler excerpt unveiled on the MY TF1 site. In this video, we see Maxime on the phone with his mother (Ingrid Chauvin, who dazzled fans with her new hairstyle). He tells her that he discovered that Jeanne, his former high school girlfriend when he was 15, is actually Amber’s sister.
Here it all begins : Maxime did something terrible to Jeanne, Amber’s sister
“She wants to make me pay for what I did. At the same time, I can’t really blame him. It’s disgusting what I did“, says Maxime.”It was serious, it’s true. But you were 15, you were a kid. You’re not like that now“, replies Chloe.”But I did it anyway“, adds the student of the Auguste Armand Institute. But what could Maxime do to Amber’s sister in his youth so that his past catches up with him to this point? wait a little longer.