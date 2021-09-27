an extraordinary speed dating in tonight’s episode!

In the episode of Love is in the meadow, broadcast this Monday from 9:05 pm on M6, viewers will attend the speed dating of Paulette, who will experience a completely new situation in the show.
It’s Monday, so it’s Love is in the meadow ! M6 is broadcasting tonight, from 9:05 p.m., the fifth episode of the show presented by Karine Le Marchand. On the program, the continuation of the stay at the farm Natacha and Afsa, the two contenders of Vincent le Provençal. Between the two young women, the competition is played out with speckled foil, but things could change as the horse breeder begins to slowly but surely show his preference for one of the two young ladies.
Nathalie, the calf breeder under the mother, is preparing to welcome her first guest, Bruno. But like during her speed dating, the forty-something who sees life in pink is not going to be very warm and will especially make Bruno understand that he did not come to be unemployed! Even if it means forgetting that he came there to seduce her?
Paulette’s extraordinary speed dating
Viewers will also attend the last two speed dates of the season. First that of Vincent the winemaker. Reserved by nature, the sympathetic farmer will have to do himself a little violence to succeed in expressing his emotions in the face of the four women who have come to meet him.
But above all, viewers will witness an extraordinary speed dating, that of Paulette. The donkey breeder who lives in Valais, Switzerland, will find herself facing one of her suitors, Dan, which she claims to have already met two years ago … during a meditation session! Dan, who doesn’t meditate as much as the one he’s courting, will claim to have felt a special emotion when he saw Paulette’s portrait last winter, as if he felt he knew her. An unprecedented situation in the show, which will leave Karine Le Marchand completely speechless.