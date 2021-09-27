an “imminent” risk of famine, warns the UN

“The situation in Afghanistan is alarming“, Warn the United Nations. In an interview with AFP on Saturday, the director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, said the risk of famine was “imminent»With the approach of winter and the disorganization of services with the return of the Taliban to power. “At least a third of the population is at risk of imminent famine in the country“, She warned, particularly concerned about the violence”women and girls are now victims”, Especially displaced women.

According to her, the harshness of the winter which hinders the proper functioning of transport and the pandemic will worsen an already difficult situation. “There are a lot of worries about how we are going to be able to heal and feedPeople, warned this Panamanian doctor at UNFPA headquarters in New York.





In this context, the first victims will be women. “We cannot stress enough that, even during this time of transition, women and girls have rights that must be respected.“, She warned, recalling that Afghanistan is already”one of the countries with the highest rate of childbirth and pregnancy mortality” in the world. “The women of Afghanistan have made it clear for years that they want their education, their health care, and that they are also ready, willing and able to design programs so that they can lead their communities.», Hammered Natalia Kanem.

Despite the Taliban’s promises to be more open and less violent than during their first regime (1996-2001), the signs are not very encouraging for women. Natalia Kanem recalls that in an Afghanistan ravaged by decades of conflict, women, especially in areas hardest hit by violence, are the only breadwinners. The UN official recognizes, however, that the objective is “hard” to reach “with the airport closed” and “some professionals who have left the country“. “If the health care system collapses, it will be a total disaster“Ms. Kanem is still alarmed. The UN on Wednesday released $ 45 million in emergency aid for the health system in Afghanistan.

