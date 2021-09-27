Angelina Jolie again as a couple? New photos sow doubt

Rumors follow each other and are similar for Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi located in Santa Monica in California in the United States seems to have really become their HQ. They were seen there again this Saturday, September 25, the Daily Mail revealed the next day. If they arrived separately, they were photographed together as they left the establishment, before getting into a black SUV after chatting for nearly two and a half hours in a private section of the Giorgio Baldi. The ex of Brad Pitt would she finally found love in the arms of a man fifteen years younger than her? For several months, fans and the celebrity press have been wondering. On June 30, the 46-year-old mother and the 31-year-old singer had already made an appointment in the Californian establishment. But they had each come out on their own. Does this change in behavior indicate an evolution in their relationship?





Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were also spotted in early July, just days after their first restaurant meal together, the same evening. They had attended a private concert by Canadian artist Mustafa The Poet in Los Angeles. During this musical evening, however, they were not seated side by side. Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd’s real name had come up with friends as Angelina Jolie was accompanied by part of her tribe, her children Zaharah and Shiloh. Their (…)

