AOF / Societies France agenda – Week of Monday, September 27, 2021

(AOF) – Monday, September 27, 2021

Bonduelle

The agri-food group will publish its annual results.

Quadient

The group will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Ateme

The French publisher of professional electronic equipment and software, specializing in video compression, will publish its half-year results.

Navya

The specialist in autonomous mobility systems will publish its half-year results.

TotalEnergies

The oil group will hold an Investor Day.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Beneteau

The boat manufacturer will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

Genfit





The biopharmaceutical company will publish its half-year results.

Solutions 30

The group specializing in solutions for new technologies will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Dontnod Entertainment

The independent French video game creation and development studio will publish its half-year results (after market close).

Riber

The specialist in equipment for the semiconductor industry will publish its half-yearly results (before the market opens).

Friday October 1, 2021

Argan

The logistics platform specialist will publish its revenue for the third quarter.

Kaufman and Broad

The construction and real estate development group will publish (after market close) its results for the third quarter.