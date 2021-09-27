More

    AOF / Societies France agenda – Week of Monday, September 27, 2021

    (AOF) – Monday, September 27, 2021

    Bonduelle

    The agri-food group will publish its annual results.

    Quadient

    The group will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

    Tuesday, September 28, 2021

    Ateme

    The French publisher of professional electronic equipment and software, specializing in video compression, will publish its half-year results.

    Navya

    The specialist in autonomous mobility systems will publish its half-year results.

    TotalEnergies

    The oil group will hold an Investor Day.

    Wednesday, September 29, 2021

    Beneteau

    The boat manufacturer will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

    Genfit


    The biopharmaceutical company will publish its half-year results.

    Solutions 30

    The group specializing in solutions for new technologies will publish (after market close) its half-year results.

    Thursday, September 30, 2021

    Dontnod Entertainment

    The independent French video game creation and development studio will publish its half-year results (after market close).

    Riber

    The specialist in equipment for the semiconductor industry will publish its half-yearly results (before the market opens).

    Friday October 1, 2021

    Argan

    The logistics platform specialist will publish its revenue for the third quarter.

    Kaufman and Broad

    The construction and real estate development group will publish (after market close) its results for the third quarter.


