AOF / Societies France agenda – Week of Monday, September 27, 2021

(AOF) – Monday, September 27, 2021
Bonduelle
The agri-food group will publish its annual results.
Quadient
The group will publish (after market close) its half-year results.
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Ateme
The French publisher of professional electronic equipment and software, specializing in video compression, will publish its half-year results.
Navya
The specialist in autonomous mobility systems will publish its half-year results.
TotalEnergies
The oil group will hold an Investor Day.
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Beneteau
The boat manufacturer will publish (after market close) its half-year results.
Genfit
The biopharmaceutical company will publish its half-year results.
Solutions 30
The group specializing in solutions for new technologies will publish (after market close) its half-year results.
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Dontnod Entertainment
The independent French video game creation and development studio will publish its half-year results (after market close).
Riber
The specialist in equipment for the semiconductor industry will publish its half-yearly results (before the market opens).
Friday October 1, 2021
Argan
The logistics platform specialist will publish its revenue for the third quarter.
Kaufman and Broad
The construction and real estate development group will publish (after market close) its results for the third quarter.