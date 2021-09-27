More

    Apple stores no longer install screen protectors on iPhones until further notice

    Since last Friday, the Apple Stores have stopped putting protective films on iPhone screens. It is a service normally offered by shops, with the double advantage of being able to be used from the moment of purchase and above all of obtaining screen protection fitted to perfection, a special machine being used for this task. The interruption of this service took place Friday in the day and according to our information, no date of return is envisaged at this stage.

    Installation of a screen protector in the Apple Store, during 2017 (video screenshot Ryan T).

    Why this interruption of service? We’ve heard two different assumptions, one being that protective films have a problem, the other that the application machine is the source of the problem. This last hypothesis seems more credible to us, since stores still sell self-service and do-it-yourself screen protectors, but they no longer install them. However, the instruction is to abort the installation for all iPhone models, not just the latest ones.


    Apple may have found that the message would be easier to understand by discontinuing service for all iPhones. Anyway, if it is to buy protection to install yourself, the products on sale on the Apple Store are not necessarily the most interesting, it is better to take a look on the internet in this case.

    iPhone 13: new notch, new protections

    While all iPhones are affected by this policy, the iPhone 13s are certainly responsible for the change. Apple in any case reacted very late, since we can testify that the Apple Store in Lyon Part-Dieu was ready to put screen protections on Friday morning at the opening. By the end of the day, however, the information had been disseminated to all the shops and the procedure was no longer offered anywhere.

    This is still the case on Monday, September 27 and it is not a local measure. Apple has blocked the installation of screen protectors around the world, as these testimonials posted on social networks show (1, 2, 3).


