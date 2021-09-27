are they compulsory for motorhomes?

The deadline is approaching. The obligation to have winter equipment for one’s vehicle will come into force on November 1, 2021. However, this is not a national measure. The obligation is decided at the local level, department by department, by the prefects, after consultation with local elected officials. Which in terms of geography gives quite complicated rules to follow. We also offer you the most complete possible point on the areas concerned.

On the other hand, on the vehicle side, it’s simple. Thus, vans and motorhomes are subject to the same conditions as passenger cars. You must therefore have either four winter tires (at least two wheels on each axle) or snow chains or socks to equip at least two driving wheels.





Some may think that their van or their motorhome hardly ever goes out in winter, the low temperatures making it less suitable for this type of outing. But beware, the rule is valid until March 31!

In addition, even if you are not concerned in the department where you live, you must be in compliance with this law in the areas where it applies. Example among others: if you are going to sunbathe in Aix-en-Provence from Nantes and via Clermont-Ferrand, you will need to have special equipment because the Puy-de-Dôme has made the obligation general.