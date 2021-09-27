Argentina’s roster with Messi, Di Maria and Paredes

Bad news for Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine football federation has just unveiled, this Monday, the list of players summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the international window of this October, where Argentina must face Paraguay on October 8, then Uruguay three days more. late before challenging Peru (October 15).

The coach of the Albiceleste has, unsurprisingly, decided to retain three Argentines from PSG, namely Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, Maurio Icardi being still left out despite an interesting return to form. This news means above all that these three men will miss the match against Angers, on October 15 (10th day of Ligue 1), scheduled less than 24 hours after the meeting between Argentina and Peru. Marquinhos and Neymar are also affected by this scenario with Brazil, to make matters worse for Mauricio Pochettino.





The list of 30 players called up with Argentina