AS Roma: a gesture of Zaniolo to the tifosi causes a scandal

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Yesterday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, the first derby of the season turned in favor of Lazio Rome of Maurizio Sarri against AS Roma of José Mourinho (3-2). If the meeting was spectacular, it was also marred by an obscene gesture from Nicolo Zaniolo. Leaving the lawn, the attacking midfielder of the Louve indeed squeezed his genitals while watching the tifosi of Lazio. According to journalist GuillaumeMP who relays the Gazzetta dello Sport : “if (Zaniolo editor’s note) were to be reported by one of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor, he risks the simple fine to a suspension”. To see now if this gesture will have consequences. In the meantime, Lazio go back to sixth place in Serie A, one point behind AS Roma, fourth.

Zaniolo’s obscene gesture

Author of a big derby in the field, #Zaniolo stood out for his gesture towards the tifosi of Ia Lazio when leaving the lawn. “If it were to be reported by one of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor, he risks the simple fine with a suspension” according to Gazzetta. https://t.co/cLsApPtzDM

– GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) September 27, 2021