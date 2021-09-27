ASSE – Claude Puel, clash with Denis Bouanga and end of immunity?

After resisting seven defeats last fall, Claude Puel could be dismissed by ASSE in the event of a poor performance in the derby.

The days of Claude Puel at the head of AS Saint-Etienne seem numbered. Good last in the standings with … zero wins on the clock, the Greens are having a chaotic start to the season, and have just chained five defeats in Ligue 1 before the reception of Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday at Geoffroy-Guichard for the derby. That of the last chance for the general manager of Saint-Etienne?

Clash with Bouanga at half-time

A priori, yes. If the former Lille coach withstood seven defeats last fall, he will probably not survive a new humiliation in the derby, he who had just launched his adventure in Saint-Etienne by winning it two years ago. Because whether with supporters or internally, Puel is no longer unanimous at all according to L’Équipe, as evidenced by a recent clash with Denis Bouanga.





To read – Last of Ligue 1, Saint-Etienne could see its sale fail

Replaced at the break by Ryad Boudebouz against Nice (0-3) on Saturday, the winger did not bother to listen to his coach’s speech in the locker room, and he took off in the shower. Before acknowledging his own responsibility, Puel told him to come back to hear the instructions, but Bouanga remained underwater. Like his team in the second half.

The supporters against Puel, the leaders too?

Has the locker room let go of Puel? Hard to say. On the other hand, it is possible to be more affirmative with regard to the supporters, prevented from deploying a banner hostile to the coach (“Before playing the prosecutor, play the role of coach”, editor’s note) before kick-off.

On the side of the leaders, same fight, since L’Équipe affirms that Roland Romeyer has “henceforth evil” to deal with. Bernard Caïazzo supports him “until the derby”, which could therefore cost him his place depending on the result.