Astria Ascending test by jeuxvideo.com

First announced last March, Astria Ascending is quite a special project. Without being a remake or a sequel, the title incorporates many elements of Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey, a French mobile game which had the ambition to offer an “old-fashioned” J-RPG experience by calling on alumni of Final Fantasy. On the basis of this project left unfinished following a controversial launch, the French of Artisan Studios have decided to develop their own complete game for consoles and PC. But beyond its charming visual aspect, does Astria Ascending have enough to establish itself as a staple of independent J-RPG?

The story of Astria Ascending signed Kazushige Nojima, screenwriter known for his work on Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy XIII, Kingdom Hearts or even Kingdom Hearts II, takes place in the world of Orcanon where five different races coexist. Despite their differences, all peoples prosper after having accepted to live within the Harmony of which the goddess Yuno is the guarantor. To preserve order within the different regions, the latter can count on Demi-Gods, women and men chosen to serve the common good and who are conferred with the help of powerful powers for three years before to die. In this context, the player will follow the adventures of the 333rd generation of Demi-Gods, composed of four humans and four non-humans, who will have to face a growing wind of revolt within the Harmony while they only have three months left to live.

A too classic adventure

Once the basics of the scenario have been laid, we are pleasantly surprised to see that the title addresses adult themes like racism, stereotypes, the loss of a child for parents or the eternal debate on the balance between order and freedom within a society. These themes become all the more thick as most of the cinematics of the game have dubbing, in Japanese or in English. Unfortunately, we quickly realize that these subjects are only skimmed over and rarely explored in depth which is enough to leave the player hungry. The same goes for the main frame. Throughout the twenty hours necessary to see the end of the adventure in a straight line, we go from temple to temple to face invocations and recruit them without any real convincing scenario motivations.

Besides, the structure of the dungeons also struggles to renew itself throughout the adventure. However, the game regularly gives the player new powers to vary these exploration phases: create a statue, draw a wind spell to move crates, burn elements of the scenery using fireballs … Despite this effort, the 2D aspect of the title gives the feeling of always doing the same thing. We just jump from platform to platform to cross the different tables that make up the temple, meeting a few enemies along the way while solving rather simple puzzles. To break this monotony, the title also offers shoot’em’up phases on the back of Fedorah, the mount of the Demi-Gods which allows them to move from one region to another in the world of Orcanon. Unfortunately, the latter are not very exciting because we feel that the game engine has not been designed for this type of gameplay.

More than a beautiful game?

Much more than its history, it is mainly thanks to its 2D graphics that Astria Ascending has attracted the attention of the public. With its hand-drawn visuals, the game gives the feeling of walking through a giant artwork in a style reminiscent of Vanillaware productions (Muramasa: The Demon Blade, Odin Sphere or more recently 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim), in particular Dragon’s Crown in terms of the exaggerated proportions of certain characters. The environments have also been the subject of particular care for an effective pictorial rendering. A result obtained in particular thanks to the participation of Hideo Minaba (artistic director on Final Fantasy VI, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy XII) and his company CyDesignation in the illustrations and the design of the characters.

In music, we also find Hitoshi Sakimito (Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story or the Vanillaware games) as producer and sound director for an original soundtrack which delivers many good tracks which confer a rather pleasant charm to the whole of the title. Finally, it is rather on the entertainment side that the varnish begins to crack. On several occasions during the adventure, it happens that the effects of an action occur even before its animation is finished, which creates a rather annoying shift visually, both during exploration and combat phases. Additionally, it is quite difficult to unleash a preemptive attack on an enemy, even after crippling them or attacking them from the back, for some unknown reason.

Next to that, it is in his fights that the title is most generous. Still in this perspective of making an old-fashioned J-RPG, the clashes take place on a turn-based basis. If from the start of the game you control all eight Demigods simultaneously, only four can be present on the field at the same time. Fortunately, it is possible to change characters on the fly which allows better freedom of action. On the mechanical side, the title offers a system of Concentration Points (PC), halfway between Persona 5 and Bravely Default. By sacrificing a turn or exploiting an elemental weakness of an enemy, your fighters stack CP which can then be spent to increase the power of an attack or spell by 50-200%. The challenge of the fights will be to make the best use of this mechanism to overcome your opponents as effectively as possible, in particular thanks to the variety of your characters. Captain, soldier, thief, fencer, summoner, scholar, wizard … Each Demi-Dieu is unique and allows a different approach.





In addition to its simple but highly effective combat system, the title features a job system like many old-school J-RPGs. Beyond their base class, all Demi-Gods can accumulate three additional ones (main, secondary and support job). Each job has a tree in which skills are unlocked against points collected in combat. Thanks to these systems, everyone is free to shape their characters according to their style of play. The same can be said for the difficulty. If the basic adventure offers a challenge for lovers of the genre, the title does not forget to offer different options to allow players to personalize the experience according to their desires. Beyond changing the difficulty along the way, it is possible to modify the percentage of experience points received after a fight or the information displayed on the map. The title also knows how to be generous in its content since in addition to its main plot and its quests, the latter has a card game system called J-Ster which recalls the Triple Triad of Final Fantasy VIII.

A lack of ergonomics annoying in the long run

If the richness of its RPG mechanics constitutes the strong point of Astria Ascending, it is above all in its concerns for ergonomics that the experience sins. Despite the fact that they are rich in possibilities, the main drawback of the fights is that they are often much too long because of the slowness of the animations. What would not be a problem in other modern games of the same genre becomes so here because the game does not contain options to increase game speed in combat. A surprising absence when we know that this kind of functionality is now the norm in J-RPGs.

We also find this lack of ergonomics in the equipment menu which does not have a button to optimize the stuff of its characters. It quickly becomes cumbersome when you have to repeat the operation on the eight Demi-Gods since there are no options to automatically equip an item once purchased in the store. Thereby, by the sum of all these little details, the experience ends up being heavy at times. These little ergonomic shortcomings are all the more surprising compared to all the options for personalizing the experience that we mentioned above.

Conclusion



Strong points A beautiful hand-drawn rendering

Strong RPG mechanics for a complete combat system

Adult themes …

A soundtrack with good tracks

Challenge taken up for veterans, adaptable difficulty for beginners

J-Ster, an effective card game Weak points Fights much too long because of the slowness of the actions

An adventure with a too repetitive structure

… never exploited and served by a too classic story

Frequent shifts between animations and their rather annoying effects

Lack of ergonomic options (combat speed, optimization of equipment, etc.)

Uninteresting shoot’em’up phases

Thanks to the beauty of its graphics and music, Astria Ascending has an undeniable charm. Far from being content to be a beautiful postcard, the title does not forget to offer solid RPG mechanics to offer a challenge to fans of the genre. Unfortunately, its too classic course and its ergonomic concerns make the adventure at times laborious at least to harm the pleasure of the player. Nonetheless remains a nice title which, behind its flaws, has an atmosphere that will delight those nostalgic for old-fashioned J-RPGs.