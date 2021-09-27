At the theater, Vanessa Paradis as “mother” courage

CRITICAL – The singer and actress takes her first steps on stage at the Édouard-VII theater in a play by Samuel Benchetrit. A good back-to-school surprise.

She leaves “Maman”, the shop where she works. She sells clothes for pregnant women there. She is Jeanne, that is to say Vanessa Paradis. She is wearing a fur coat and high heels. From the start, in a still childish voice, the actress addresses the audience: “It was night, but it was not very late, maybe eight o’clock, eight and a half … It was a winter night, what … A few days before Christmas …” She continues: “I was coming out of work and waiting for a taxi … A blue taxi in the dark night …”

A young guy in a leather jacket, white sneakers, 25 years old (Félix Moati), walks past her, looks at her casually; he comes back, judges her further, tells her “Good evening”. She answers him “Good evening” ; he tells him: “How much is it?” She answers: “What do you mean, how much is it? … It’s nothing at all.” The type: “Ah, excuse me, I thought you were a …” “Well, no”, she says. It looks like a Bertrand Blier film but it is a text by Samuel