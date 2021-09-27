More

    At the theater, Vanessa Paradis as “mother” courage

    Entertainment


    CRITICAL – The singer and actress takes her first steps on stage at the Édouard-VII theater in a play by Samuel Benchetrit. A good back-to-school surprise.

    She leaves “Maman”, the shop where she works. She sells clothes for pregnant women there. She is Jeanne, that is to say Vanessa Paradis. She is wearing a fur coat and high heels. From the start, in a still childish voice, the actress addresses the audience: “It was night, but it was not very late, maybe eight o’clock, eight and a half … It was a winter night, what … A few days before Christmas …” She continues: “I was coming out of work and waiting for a taxi … A blue taxi in the dark night …”

    Read also“I have nothing to do with it”: Vanessa Paradis reacts to the controversy over the price of tickets for her play

    A young guy in a leather jacket, white sneakers, 25 years old (Félix Moati), walks past her, looks at her casually; he comes back, judges her further, tells her “Good evening”. She answers him “Good evening” ; he tells him: “How much is it?” She answers: “What do you mean, how much is it? … It’s nothing at all.” The type: “Ah, excuse me, I thought you were a …” “Well, no”, she says. It looks like a Bertrand Blier film but it is a text by Samuel

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 72% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSeason 2, new film, spin-off, Netflix cumulates the announcements on its flagship license
    Next articleHow Songs How To Handicap Horse Races

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC