Attacked by crows, Google delivery drones pinned to the ground

Wing, a drone delivery service linked to Google, has seen its Australian business disrupted by raven attacks in Canberra.

It is a curious battle from the sky which the inhabitants of Canberra (Australia) can attend for a few days. As the Canberra Times reports, crows are now attacking Wing delivery drones (a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company). Videos showing these attacks have emerged on social media.

In some Australian cities, as well as in Finland or the United States, Wing offers to deliver coffee, sushi or medicines at record speed. But the ravens attacks have forced the company to put its activity on hold for some of Canberra’s customers, in order to better assess the risks of these encounters between the bird and the machine.





No injured bird, according to Wing

“Although [la présence d’oiseaux] is frequent during the nesting season, we want to protect the environment and seek the advice of experts in ornithology to ensure that our activity has only minimal effects on bird life “Wing replied to a client , reports ABC News.

Still according to the company, no bird was injured to its knowledge during these incidents, citing “extremely rare” attacks given the “tens of thousands” of home deliveries made in Canberra or Logan City, the two Australian cities where the service is offered.

In Australia, where new containments have recently been put in place, but also in the United States and Finland, the health crisis has greatly increased demand for this type of delivery. Globally, Wing estimates the increase in activity at 500% between 2019 and 2020, with a comparable rate between 2020 and the first months of 2021.