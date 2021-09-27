Audiences: “Sully” leader on TF1, “Capital” beaten by “Murdoch”, return on the rise for Hugo Clément on F5

Sunday evening, TF1 was placed at the head of the audiences with the American film “Sully”, carried by Tom Hanks and directed by Clint Eastwood. According to Médiamétrie, 4.03 million viewers attended until 11 p.m. for an audience share of 19.7% for the public aged 4 and over and 23.7% for the women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). For its first appearance on the channel on May 19, 2019, “Sully” was watched by 6.07 million moviegoers (27.4% of 4+ and 36.1% of FRDA-50).

France 2 follows with a French film, “L’École buissonnière”, in which François Cluzet plays. The actor brought together 2.93 million fans and 14.7% of the public present until 11 p.m. (6.2% on the FRDA-50). On February 23, 2020, this same film had convinced 4.15 million people (18.3% of the public and 8.8% of the FRDA-50).

“Murdoch” takes back the hair of the beast on F3, Arte to the million

On France 3, “Murdoch’s investigations” interested 2.24 million people in front of the two unpublished episodes broadcast until 10:35 p.m., which represents a market share of 10.6% (6.0% on FRDA -50). Last week, they were on average 1.97 million at the rendezvous (9.3% of 4+ and 5.0% of FRDA-50).

M6 is fourth with an issue of “Capital” devoted to “cool ray battles“. The reports presented by Julien Courbet attracted 2.06 million French people, for an audience share of 10.2% for the general public and 21.0% for the commercial target. On September 5, the subjects dedicated to purchasing power had convinced 2.47 million faithful (12.8% of 4+ and 21.0% of FRDA-50).

In the rest of the prime time offer, on Arte, the American film “Les incorruptibles” thrilled 1.27 million action fans for an audience share of 6.3% (3.0% on the FRDA-50).

On France 5, the re-entry of the magazine “Sur le front” embodied by Hugo Clément with an unprecedented subject devoted to the water war attracted 943,000 news enthusiasts (4.3% of 4+ / 2.4% of FRDA-50) in front of the only unreleased broadcast until 9.45 p.m. On June 20, the last unpublished date had been watched by 730,000 curious people (3.4% of the public / 2.5% of the FRDA-50). On the evening – with a first and a rerun – Hugo Clément brings together 711,000 people (3.3% of 4+ / 1.6% of FRDA-50).