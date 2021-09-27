Barnier asks Jacob to open the debate between the candidates in “transparency and clarity”

INFO LE FIGARO – In a letter addressed to the President of the Republicans on Monday evening, the former minister calls for details on four specific points while the party’s strategic committee is due to meet on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Christian Jacob on Monday evening, Michel Barnier asks for details on the terms of the separation of candidates from the right and the center. Engaged himself in the competition, the former operational chief of Brexit takes note of the choice of the members who expressed themselves “democraticallyIn favor of a congress. But before the strategic committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the candidate draws up a list of points to be clarified.

“It is good that the text of article 37 of the statutes describes, in clarity, the modalities of this election, with a two-round vote, by our members up to date of contribution 15 days before the poll, and to which they will be able to present themselves. candidates who recognize themselves in our values ​​and who have previously received at least 250 sponsorships from elected officials», Begins Michel Barnier, in a letter consulted by Le Figaro.

The former minister considers that the time has come to open a “big debate“Between the candidates”without delay, in transparency and clarity“. He asks