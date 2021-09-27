More

    Barnier asks Jacob to open the debate between the candidates in “transparency and clarity”

    NewsWorld


    INFO LE FIGARO – In a letter addressed to the President of the Republicans on Monday evening, the former minister calls for details on four specific points while the party’s strategic committee is due to meet on Tuesday.

    In a letter addressed to Christian Jacob on Monday evening, Michel Barnier asks for details on the terms of the separation of candidates from the right and the center. Engaged himself in the competition, the former operational chief of Brexit takes note of the choice of the members who expressed themselves “democraticallyIn favor of a congress. But before the strategic committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the candidate draws up a list of points to be clarified.

    Read alsoBertrand, Pécresse, Barnier: three favorites in the nomination race on the right

    It is good that the text of article 37 of the statutes describes, in clarity, the modalities of this election, with a two-round vote, by our members up to date of contribution 15 days before the poll, and to which they will be able to present themselves. candidates who recognize themselves in our values ​​and who have previously received at least 250 sponsorships from elected officials», Begins Michel Barnier, in a letter consulted by Le Figaro.

    The former minister considers that the time has come to open a “big debate“Between the candidates”without delay, in transparency and clarity“. He asks

    This article is for subscribers only. You still have 74% to discover.


    To cultivate your freedom is to cultivate your curiosity.

    Subscription without obligation

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleOn trial in New York, singer R. Kelly convicted of sex crimes
    Next articlethe price of toilet paper threatened to increase

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC