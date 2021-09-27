Bayonetta 3: A mechanic from an abandoned game integrated into the title?

Announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 will have taken 4 years before unveiling its first gameplay images. A long wait that ended on the night of Thursday to Friday on the occasion of the very recent Nintendo Direct.

From her real name Cereza, Bayonetta is therefore reappeared with gameplay, but also with an exit window, stalled somewhere in 2022. Good news for players who have been waiting for Bayonetta 3 for a long time, and good news for Hideki Kamiya who will be able to stop answering the same questions. Obviously, the sequence of play shown has been shelled by the players, but also by people who know Platinum well.

Shortly after the live, we were treated to a intervention by Jean-Pierre Kellams, producer on feu-Scalebound. The latter indeed believes that he has spotted a mechanic originally developed for the discontinued game in 2017. In a first tweet, he indicates that Bayonetta 3 is directed by Yusuke Miyata, who was lead designer on Scalebound, and therefore that it makes him very eager to play there. Secondly, he evokes this famous mechanism:

Yeah … The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I’ve gotten to rewatch the trailer, I’m really psyched for that. 🙂 https://t.co/d30zQm4i8z

– JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

The handling of summons looks a LOT like a mechanic we developed in Scalebound to control the dragon Thuban. Now that I’ve had the chance to see the trailer again, I’m super excited.

