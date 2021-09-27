Beaten in Reims, Blas wonders about a tactical choice

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

Comments from FC Nantes supporters are numerous on social networks. And if all regret the defeat of the day, against Stade de Reims with a score of 3-1, they are several to raise the same problem: the positioning on the field of Ludovic Blas. The latter, present at the heart of the game during the last meetings, was this afternoon on the side. Without ever influencing the game.

The opportunity, for him, to question himself at the end of the meeting on the offensive choices of his trainer, Antoine Kombouaré. “The match was a little weird, the two teams were looking at each other, the match was a bit sleepy. We were a little lonely in front, we should have accompanied the attackers in front, because it is difficult to be alone against a defense to five. Reims were not very dangerous, but they were lucky, like the third goal. We would have liked to end the week in style, with nine points. We are therefore very disappointed, but we must not lower your head and we have to raise it for the reception of Troyes. “



