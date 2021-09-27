Benjamin Castaldi reveals his “biggest financial follies”

By his own admission, Benjamin Castaldi has a past of real high roller! The 51-year-old host and columnist for Do not touch My TV unveiled incredible anecdotes on the set, this September 27. While Cyril Hanouna and his team came back and debated Véronique Genest’s words about her lifestyle, the dad of Julien, Simon, Enzo and Gabriel (24, 21, 17 and 1 years old) revealed the times when he spent lavishly when he could afford it.

Indeed, the TV presenter explained that he was swindled and that he now lives “normally”. But a few years ago, Benjamin Castaldi led the high life and had fun. His biggest expense? An evening in a restaurant in Las Vegas. “I was with Line Renaud and 25 other people. Everyone took the menu and chose the most expensive wine: at 15,000 a bottle. It’s not wines, it’s houses! , they took 4 of me! “, he said, before the eyes of his colleagues, mouths agape. “I didn’t even drink it”, he said, apparently sickened by this crazy night.





The one who had eye surgery in order to“open your eyes” also spoke of another evening during which he warmed up his credit card. “I rented the entire floor of a hotel … $ 55,000 a night. If you’re not looking, it can go up quickly”, he said. A price that made Cyril Hanouna jump. “55,000 dollars ?! But you come to sleep at my place and I’ll take 5 euros”, joked the troublemaker of the PAF.

The ex-husband of Flavie Flament had also unveiled on the set of TPMP that he had spent the tidy sum of 2,400,000 million euros to afford an apartment that had belonged to … Jean-Jacques Goldman!