    Benzema found worse than Messi at FC Barcelona

    We can’t stop Karim Benzema (34). Author of a spectacular start to the season for Real Madrid and the French team, the French striker, however, had a small setback on Saturday against Villarreal.

    Benzema, who played the entire game at the forefront, failed to break through the safe installed by a certain Unai Emery (0-0). This little brake application does not prevent Casa Blanca from leading the standings with one point ahead of Real Sociedad and five over … FC Barcelona!

    “Fati is capable of dethroning Benzema”

    With a late match, Ronald Koeman’s men are coming back strong after their spectacular success yesterday against Levante (3-0). Ansu Fati (18) was the big guy in this resounding victory. Entering the money time, the young heir of Lionel Messi took only ten short minutes to find the net!

    “Ansu Fati is capable of dethroning Karim Benzema”, reacted Lobo Carrasco in the program El Chiringuito last night. The former Barça player recalled that the same Fati had been elected by Messi in person to ensure his legacy within the Catalan club. His return to the foreground can therefore necessarily worry the star of Real Madrid.

      

    to summarize

    Karim Benzema (34), who hovers over La Liga at the start of the season, could finally find competition in the ranks of FC Barcelona. The return of Ansu Fati suggests real hopes for a revival within the Catalan club.

    Bastien Aubert


