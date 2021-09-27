Berliners vote for the expropriation of major real estate developers

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:04 AMUpdated Sep 27, 2021, 10:50 a.m.

The exasperation of Berliners vis-à-vis the inflation of the prices of their rents is equal to the shock caused by the result of the referendum which was submitted to them on Sunday on the occasion of the regional elections in the city-state. Against all expectations, 56.4% of voters in the capital who attended voted in favor of the expropriation of real estate companies holding more than 3,000 apartments. That’s ten points more than the polls expected.

“We want to drive out the speculators and the sharks of the real estate of this city”, declared, to the cheers of the activists, Rouzbeh Taheri, spokesperson for the association “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co” (“Deutschen Wohnen & Co Enteignung ”) at the origin of the initiative. This referendum, which recorded a turnout of 72%, is not legally binding. But it could mean the transfer of around 240,000 apartments in the public domain, including those of the Berlin market leader, Deutsche Wohnen, which owns more than 100,000 units in Berlin.

It is up to the new regional government to position itself

While rents have almost doubled in ten years in the capital, the decision last spring of the Court of Karlsruhe to invalidate the price cap has increased the bitterness of the population, 84% of whom are tenants. “I expect the next regional government, whatever form it will take, to include in its coalition agreement a clear roadmap for the drafting of a socialization law. [des logements] and that she begins to prepare it immediately ”, warned Rouzbeh Taheri.





After an evening of suspense, the regional election saw the SPD take the lead with 21.4% of the vote under the leadership of Franziska Giffey, ahead of the Greens (18.9%). This close to the candidate for the chancellery Olaf Scholz has already affirmed his refusal to expropriate the real estate companies, promising to accelerate the construction of housing. The response to this popular vote will undoubtedly influence the formation of the coalition it will manage to form.

What cost for Berlin?

The current coupling of the SPD with the Greens and the radical left (die Linke) could be extended, but other coalitions more in the center and close to the profile of Franziska Giffey are also possible. Even within this very leftist formation, only Die Linke clearly defends the principle of expropriation and makes it a red line in negotiations, while the Greens and the SPD are divided.

The payment of a transfer of ownership of “resocialized” housing is particularly controversial, while the city of Berlin is not rolling in gold. Supporters of the referendum argue that the government can shoulder the burden of compensating real estate companies, while its opponents stress that its cost, estimated between 29 and 39 billion euros, is too high.

“This is not a good signal for Germany as a place of investment,” adds Roman Heidrich, director of residential valuation at the real estate agency JLL Germany interviewed by the agency Bloomberg. “Most likely, this could lead to an immediate halt to most investments and modernization plans,” even as Berlin estimates it needs 20,000 new homes per year to absorb its growth.