Bernadette Chirac: this half-hearted confidence on Jacques Chirac’s infidelities

This Sunday, September 26, 2021, Michel Drucker dedicated Vivement Dimanche to Jacques Chirac. On the occasion of the second anniversary of the death of the former President of the Republic, he rebroadcast an interview with Bernadette Chirac, who spoke of her husband’s infidelities.

Married for sixty-three years, Bernadette and Jacques Chirac have experienced ups and downs. Seducer, the former President of the Republic, has repeatedly cheated on his wife. In an interview with Michel Drucker in November 2009, the former first lady had mentioned half-heartedly the differences of her husband. While the flagship host of Roll on Sunday had pointed out to her that it must not always have been easy to be the wife of Jacques Chirac, the latter exclaimed: “Oh no, not at all !“After Michel Drucker asked her how she had managed to cope with the shock, Bernadette Chirac replied:”I do not know… If there is no love, it is not possible, and then, I still have a very great admiration for him.“

For a long time, Bernadette Chirac wondered about the life she would have had if she had married another man. In front of the host, she explained: “It was not a long quiet river, life with Jacques Chirac. Besides, I had no choice. He didn’t give me a choice. Every morning he repeats to me: ‘You know, you are very lucky to have married me.’ And he is convinced of it! This is great! The day he no longer has this certainty in him, I know that will be the end.“Finally, Jacques Chirac’s wife added:”He was a great seducer, but it’s not just him. In general, men, when they have responsibilities, they like women. Women are like butterflies around a lamp. I’ve seen that a lot all my life though. He was a seducer, he was attractive all the same, and then power attracts, it’s true.“

Jacques Chirac was a great seducer

If Jacques Chirac had many relationships, it was alongside the mother of his two daughters that he spent his life. If the couple was in love, the former President of the Republic had had very harsh words towards his wife. Last September, Jean-Louis Barré, who had written his memoirs, told the microphone of France Culture: “One day, I said to him: ‘But Mr. President, you still cheated on your wife a lot,’ while laughing. And he said to me ‘No, no, I didn’t cheat on my wife, I got the wrong wife. ‘“

