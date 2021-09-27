Bernard Tapie at worst? “He gets up with difficulty”, alarming confidences of a relative

Bernard Tapie’s fight against cancer is far from over … although it has already been going on since 2017! His friend, Jacques Séguéla, gave the news while he was a guest of Cnews on September 27, 2021. Cash, he did not fail to specify that it was obviously the hardest fight led by the former boss of OM.

On the set, Jacques Séguéla declared: “He gets up with difficulty, he has his whole family around him, it’s completely united (…) He is living his last fight and he knows it (…) He is very tired, he is in a lot of pain.“Words without language that say a lot about the very fragile health of Bernard Tapie, who is at rest at his home in Paris. The businessman, actor and former politician, now aged 77, is fighting a double cancer of the esophagus and stomach.

Jacques Séguéla, who saw Bernard Tapie for the last time on September 24, added that his friend – battered by the courts alongside his health problems – is fighting like a lion. “As with all his fights, he does it with rage and with a kind of last ardor (…) It hurts so much to see him“, he said, specifying in passing that Bernard Tapie is still following”a new treatment“. In the past, he had already traveled to Belgium to try a treatment that has never been seen before in France.





In recent months, the health news of Bernard Tapie has unfortunately been nothing but bad. We learned that new tumors had appeared in the kidneys and brain while, previously, we also learned that his stomach had been reduced. The flamboyant jack-of-all-trades, with a thousand lives, also lost part of his voice as well as his hearing.

Weakened and greatly emaciated by the loss of about twenty kilos, he tries as best he can to continue the fight against the disease. “The head helps but the truth is that it is an internal fight between tumors which are hostile and which are yours and your immune system. How does it work ? To energy. If the energy you have is stronger than your tumor you are going to gain and to have energy there is one way, and that is to exercise.“, declared Bernard Tapie on France 2 last January.