Bernard Tapie “suffers a lot”: very moved, his friend Jacques Séguéla talks about his state of health

Jacques Séguéla was the guest of Pascal Praud on CNews this Monday, September 27. The opportunity for him to give news of Bernard Tapie.

He was moved. A few days ago, Stéphane Tapie posted a video on his Instagram account on which we could see pictures of his father, Bernard Tapie. What alerted Internet users was the caption of the publication. “Enjoy your loved ones before they go“, could we read. Thus, Pascal Praud wished to open his program by evoking this publication on Monday, September 27. The presenter took advantage of the presence of his columnist Jacques Séguéla to ask him for news of Bernard Tapie.”I saw him on Friday like every week, he is very tired, he is in a lot of pain“, he first confided before specifying: “He is in his last fight and he knows it “. Subsequently, the columnist adds that his friend fights on a daily basis: “As in all his fights, he does it with rage and with a kind of last ardor“. Aware of Bernard Tapie’s state of health, Jacques Séguéla explains: “He got a new treatment, it might be the last“, he concluded, very moved.

He is upset. Faced with Pascal Praud, Jacques Séguéla can not contain his emotion. “It hurts so much to see him like that … So we talk and each time, he talks to me about Mitterrand“, he says.”I think he is the man who has marked his life the most. And I asked him what he was going to tell him when he was going to meet him up there. And his head turned 100% even though his body let go and he said to me: “Ah! The forces of the spirit”, he continues. Subsequently, the chronicler remembers asking Bernard Tapie “so that he would vote. He thought for a long time and said to me: “I believe that the only one who has the scale and the strength to change France is Emmanuel Macron. Then he almost fell asleep.“, he remembered. While Pascal Praud asks him if he is at his home, Jacques Séguéla replies that he is very well surrounded.”He is at home, lying down. He stands up painfully. He has his whole family around him, they are very united. It’s the last fight … We think of him and we love him“, he concluded.

Bernard Tapie: what disease does he have?

Bernard Tapie has been fighting against several cancers, in the stomach and esophagus. A situation that does not seem to be improving, as Jacques Séguéla dreamed of today. Comments already made by Sophie Tapie on the antenna of BFMTV on September 21. “He’s doing like someone with stage 4 cancer. He can’t be well. It’s always complicated but we have to move forward. We do it for him too“, she had declared on the set of Bruce Toussaint.

