Blandine Bellavoir “reached”: how she played Christine Villemin in the middle of postpartum

Blandine Bellavoir will be showing in the series “A French affair” broadcast on TF1 this Monday, September 27. The actress confided in the columns of We Two concerning this role.

A story that touches. Since September 20, Blandine Bellavoir has been featured in the series A French affair broadcast on TF1. This dramatic mini-series retraces the Gregory affair, the little 4-year-old boy found dead on October 16, 1981. This is a news item which greatly fascinated the French for several years and which is still talked about as much as ever. To play the character of Christine Villemin, Grégory’s mother, Blandine Bellavoir was chosen. In the columns of We both, the actress made some confidences. “I have never shot such a tragedy. We had insane pressure because it’s a true story, which remains a mystery, with real people“, she first explained.”I did it thoroughly, with perfectionism. There is a before and an after this character in my life“, she continues. The reason?”I was in the middle of postpartum, it was difficult but I was in denial. I knew there would be an impact on me. This mom went through the worst thing that can happen, it made me think a lot “, she confessed. According to Blandine Bellavoir, this role has “much reached because I am a mother too. It was the first shoot in which there was never a valve, no time it was going well“, concluded the actress.

Upstream work. To best prepare for this role, Blandine Bellavoir said she had done a lot of research. “I watched everything: the documentary broadcast on Netflix, archives … I looked for pictures of shows and I also found a lot of minutes, for example. And then, the text of the series is self-sufficient“, she first explained. Despite the difficulty of this shoot, the actress had a thought for Guillaume Gouix, her partner on screen, who plays the role of Jean-Marie Villemin.”He is wonderful. He took care of me and I took care of him. It was a crazy shoot, because we had a kind of duty to remind that these mistakes can happen again, that peace hangs by a thread“, indicated Blandine Bellavoir. According to the actress, the story”The incredible love of Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin is also worth telling. Despite this crazy, terrible event, they are still together. They always seek justice and truth for the memory of their child“, she continued before adding:”This role taught me resilience and modesty“, concluded Blandine Bellavoir.

Blandine Bellavoir: Did she hesitate before accepting the role?

Interpreting Christine Villemin was not easy for Blandine Bellavoir. “It’s such a heavy responsibility that I was afraid to accept this role“, she told Télé 7 Jours on September 13th.”What happened to the Villemin couple is the worst drama in the world. And since these people are still alive, we had to be respectful“, she then clarified before adding:”A character like Christine Villemin’s marks you as an actress, as a woman and as a mom“. If the actress says she does”not know her and I will never know her, I just hope that if she falls on the series two seconds, I will live up to those two seconds“, she concluded.

