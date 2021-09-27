More

    Booba accuses Franck Gastambide of having roasted it at Canal +, the channel responds with humor

    Rapper Booba violently attacked on Twitter this Thursday Franck Gastambide, the creator of the series Valid, accusing the director of having burned it at Canal +. “He gave me a fatouah at Canal + this man,” he said, before evoking a contract that would have passed under his nose: “I was going to take 150K (150,000 euros) for an appearance in the Kad movie !!! I could have sent your boy a money order. The wheel turns Franckie. “

    If Franck Gastambide did not react to this murderous message, Canal + reacted on social networks with humor: “Dear Duke, you are poorly informed, no piracy with us”.


    The encrypted channel took the opportunity to offer the rapper to participate in an advertising campaign: “Hot for a remake of our codes ad? “, Continued the channel, alluding to a new version of the advertising campaign released in 2020, in which Kad Merad, Isabelle Adjani, Jamel Debbouze, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Kassovitz, Doria Tillier, or Marina Foïs was called some the others to try to recover access codes to Canal +.

    “Ah, thank you Canal +, I was really sad. I am reassured, ”replied the rapper with irony.


