Booba announces the release of an unreleased track in NFT

Booba imports the fashion of NFT in France with the upcoming release of its new title “TN”.

In turn, Booba launches into the NFT. This trendy technology, which allows artists to sell unique “pieces”, should be boosted by the release of a new title called “TN”. In any case, this is what the rapper suggested on an Instagram publication, in which he teases his exit. “Clashes, polemics, jokes, ok, but we do not forget the essential, what we know how to do best: THE SAL”, he certified.

Booba drives the NFTs in French rap

The visual seems to announce the release of a track therefore, “TN”, bearing the image of the famous model of Nike shoes. However, the operating methods of these NFTs were not detailed by Booba. As a reminder, these non-fungible tokens can take various forms, whether they are videos, images or music. If the release of the title is part of a limited collection, each fan will be able to certify his “piece” via an NFT.





Very popular, especially in the United States where many artists have already tried it successfully, technology has not yet developed in French rap. To see if the public will be receptive to this rather technical mode of consumption, and above all paying. In the meantime, Booba continues to make the news on almost all fronts, after his altercation with RTL, the rapper had a brief exchange with Canal +.