Booba unleashes Franck Gastambide and balances on these 150,000 € lost because of him … Canal + gets involved

In May 2020, Canal + broadcast the series “Validé”, directed by Franck Gastambide. In a few days, the program was at the heart of a real buzz synonymous with success for the channel and for the director. While season 2 will be broadcast in a few days, the quarrel between Franck Gastambide and rapper Booba is revived.

If Franck Gastambide had offered the rapper to participate in the series before asking him for permission to use his famous title “Validated” to promote the program, the latter had preferred to respond to the invitation with a clash. “Without disrespecting everyone who took part in this series, there is no risk of seeing me there. It is once again of the recovery of bobo in lack of thrills !“Booba said.





Asked about the origin of his anger, Booba then explained that Franck Gastambide had made him lose a big contract on the channel: “Put me a Fatouah at Canal + that manure! I was going to take 150K(150,000 euros, editor’s note)for an appearance in Kad’s film !!! I could have sent your guy a money order. The wheel turns Franckie… ” he said on Twitter a few days ago.

Visibly tired of this endless clash, Franck Gastambide did not respond to this attack, but the Canal + channel reacted on the social network: “Dear Duke, you are misinformed, no piracy with us. Hot for a remake of our codes ad?“. An astonishing proposition to which he replied: “Aaah thank you Canal + I was really sad I am reassured“.

Eleanor de la Fontaine