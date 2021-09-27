Bouygues Telecom loses yet another battle in its fight against Free

The operator of Martin Bouygues still loses a recourse in its showdown of more than 2 billion euros against Free Mobile. The operator must even pay for the second time 350,000 euros to his rival.

Despite many setbacks, Bouygues Telecom will not let go. And yet it is a new disillusion for the operator. After being notably dismissed by the administrative court and the commercial court, Bouygues Telecom once again loses its standoff before the Paris Court of Appeal, reveals Les Echos.

The legal war has been going on since 2014 and a first attack on the Bouygues subsidiary. In its viewfinder the roaming agreement between Orange and Free. This would not have been sufficiently controlled by Arcep. The operator has accused since Free of knowingly restricting the speeds of its subscribers on the Orange network, by preventing the downloading of important content (such as video streams), in order to reduce the cost of roaming and thus weigh on competition.





If Bouygues Telecom claimed 2.3 billion euros in court, it finally had to pay 350,000 euros to Free in legal costs in 2019, and ironically, it must now make a payment of an equivalent amount.

At the end of 2020, the administrative court concluded that Free had not restricted the speeds on the Orange mobile network and that therefore, no “deficiency cannot be attributed to Arcep ”, the roaming agreement also did not have anti-competitive effects. Last Friday, the Paris Court of Appeal also went in the same direction:

“Assuming that the practice of clamping is demonstrated, its scope is insignificant or too marginal […] to deduce that it constitutes an act of unfair competition in the market shares held, or lost, by the company Bouygues ”, indicates stop. The operator is now awaiting another decision from the Council of State on the validation of the extension of the roaming agreement by Arcep until 2022. It has also appealed against the decision of the Administrative Court and could be able to be able in Cassation vis-a-vis the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

As a reminder, the roaming agreement was signed in 2011 and then renewed twice and allows Free to borrow Orange’s 2G and 3G networks, for a fee. This agreement made it possible to compensate for the handicap of Free on the mobile market, since it had an insufficient network to face its competitors.