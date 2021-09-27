Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunited by Spider-Man Homecoming director

After the Ocean’s Eleven series, George Clooney and Brad Pitt will team up again in a feature film!

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are preparing to reunite, 13 years after their last collaboration in Burn After Reading by the Coen brothers. The two superstars, who also shared the poster in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, will shoot under the direction of Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man with Tom Holland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several large studios would wage a merciless bidding war to claim the rights to the project. Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, Warner Bros … They are all in the running to win this thriller which will bring together two of the biggest stars in the world of the 7th art.





Nothing is known about the plot of this upcoming feature film, which will also be produced by Brad Pitt and George Clooney, via their companies Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. According to THR, the two actors (and longtime friends) have already negotiated a fee of 20 million dollars.

Before shooting this thriller, whose auctions are sweating the studios, we will find Brad Pitt in Babylon. This ambitious historical fresco by Damien Chazelle will relate the passage from silent cinema to talking in the 20s in Hollywood. The release is scheduled for January 25, 2023.

As for Clooney, he recently directed The Tender Bar, available on January 7 on Amazon Prime Video. The story will follow the first twenty years of the life of American journalist and novelist JR Moehringer (Tye Sheridan). The latter recounts in particular the moments spent in a bar where he found refuge far from the family chaos, in search of father figures.

Before directing Pitt and Clooney, Jon Watts will be back on December 15 with Spider-Man No Way Home