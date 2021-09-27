Brazilian football specialist’s opinion on Gerson’s debut

Flagship rookie in the summer transfer window, Gerson arrived from Flamengo. Highly anticipated because of the price of his transfer, he seems to be acclimating better and better to his teammates….

He is one of the most important recruits in Jorge Sampaoli’s system. Gerson arrived this summer at Olympique de Marseille from Flamengo for an amount of around 20 million euros. Priority of Jorge Sampaoli from the start of the transfer window, the midfielder signed a long-term contract until 2026.

Shy during the first games, Gerson seems to be gradually gaining strength. Dominique Baillif, Brazilian football specialist and media consultant for Le Club Des 5, RTL and RFI, gives us his opinion on the start of the season of midfielder Auriverde, under the colors of OM.

According to him, Milik’s scheduled return could help Gerson further develop his qualities for the benefit of the team coached by Jorge Sampaoli.

Milik’s return may do Gerson good

To read also: Ligue 1 results: Lyon, and Monaco regain points on OM. PSG widens the gap





“I expected him to take his time, given his long season with Flamengo. I think Gerson is getting better and better, game after game. We expect a lot from Gerson because of the price, but in the game there is a real progression, even if the international break could have broken his momentum, as he found himself on the bench against Monaco and Rennes. In the midfield, he’s a technically clean player, who loses very little ball. But he is dependent on the movements around him, that’s why Milik’s return can do him good. Very clearly, I am not disappointed with his performances, but I will wait to see this number nine to see how Gerson and the Sampaoli system will evolve. Even if with Dieng OM performed against Monaco and Rennes, the lack of fixation in attack is felt in the collective, especially in the midfield. In Gerson’s projections, on several occasions he waits for proposals, he lacks solutions, because he is a player who plays for the collective. Even if yesterday he must be the leader in this midfield. But I remain indulgent, it has very little waste and makes it possible to fluidify the Marseille game ”. Dominique Baillif – source: FCMarseille (23/09/2021)