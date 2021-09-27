Britain’s gasoline shortage hasn’t made locals lose their sense of humor

SHORTAGES – As a result of the pandemic and Brexit, the British are fighting to refuel. Affected by a shortage of black gold in gas stations, the queues at the pump are getting longer for these English people who are trying to refuel.

The reason for this shortage is the dire shortage of truck drivers, a specialist sector which no longer finds sufficient staff in the UK. Indeed, as Brian Madderson, head of the Association of British Petrol Stations (PRA), notes on Sky News, tank trucks carry a “highly flammable liquid across the country”, which requires proper procedures to control. loading and unloading.

The pandemic and Brexit singled out

The Covid-19 is one of the reasons for this shortage of heavy truck drivers since the training centers had to be closed during the months of confinement. This situation has led to a lack of truckers trained to carry out freight transport. The pandemic has also delayed the issuance of heavy vehicle driving licenses in the UK, as 400,000 applications are still pending, as Madderson said.





Another cause of this slowdown in orders is Brexit and its new migration policy. With the UK’s exit from the European Union, foreign truck drivers had to come to terms with a complex immigration process, which has discouraged many.

To cope with this shortage of drivers, which is also impacting the agri-food sector, and in particular that of poultry, the British government has revised its copy and announced that it wants to issue 10,500 temporary work visas to streamline the transport of goods on the island.

Humor as a remedy

Despite its complications, however, the British do not lose their sense of humor. Indeed on Twitter, they are ironic with memes and humorous photo and video montages.