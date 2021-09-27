Britain’s gasoline shortage hasn’t made locals lose their sense of humor

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
SHORTAGES – As a result of the pandemic and Brexit, the British are fighting to refuel. Affected by a shortage of black gold in gas stations, the queues at the pump are getting longer for these English people who are trying to refuel.
The reason for this shortage is the dire shortage of truck drivers, a specialist sector which no longer finds sufficient staff in the UK. Indeed, as Brian Madderson, head of the Association of British Petrol Stations (PRA), notes on Sky News, tank trucks carry a “highly flammable liquid across the country”, which requires proper procedures to control. loading and unloading.
The pandemic and Brexit singled out
The Covid-19 is one of the reasons for this shortage of heavy truck drivers since the training centers had to be closed during the months of confinement. This situation has led to a lack of truckers trained to carry out freight transport. The pandemic has also delayed the issuance of heavy vehicle driving licenses in the UK, as 400,000 applications are still pending, as Madderson said.
Another cause of this slowdown in orders is Brexit and its new migration policy. With the UK’s exit from the European Union, foreign truck drivers had to come to terms with a complex immigration process, which has discouraged many.
To cope with this shortage of drivers, which is also impacting the agri-food sector, and in particular that of poultry, the British government has revised its copy and announced that it wants to issue 10,500 temporary work visas to streamline the transport of goods on the island.
Humor as a remedy
Despite its complications, however, the British do not lose their sense of humor. Indeed on Twitter, they are ironic with memes and humorous photo and video montages.
The joke “Can you drive a lorry?”, Or “Can you drive a truck?” (in French) is a big hit with twittos as you can see in the tweets below.
Everyone goes there, Darth Vader, Borris Johnson, Prince Charles or Prince William are there, and the joke even makes the front page of the magazine. The New European.
Despite calls for calm and not to panic by the government, the British continue to queue at the gas station in the hope of benefiting from a few liters. Brian Madderson believes that the situation should be resolved “by the end of the week”.
