British Rolls Royce to re-engine US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers

On September 24, the US Air Force reported that 17 of its B1 Lancer bombers, which entered service nearly 40 years ago, had just been withdrawn from service and transferred to Davis-Monthan Air Base. [Arizona] to be stored there. Although modernized over time, most of these devices have reached the end of their potential, due in particular to intense demand in recent years. And their maintenance in operational condition [MCO] costs more and more. Hence the decision not to keep those that can be modified to carry the hypersonic missile AGM-183A, currently under development.

Initially, the US Air Force had planned to keep its B-1 Lancer and B-52H Stratofortress until 2040 as well as its B-2 Spirit until 2058, these aircraft to be gradually replaced by the future B- bomber. 21 “Raider”. But she had to revise her plans in 2018.

Indeed, the Pentagon finally decided to keep the B-52H Stratofortess until… 2050 [soit près de cent ans après le vol inaugural de ce bombardier, en 1952 ndlr] and to withdraw the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit from service by 2030.





However, keeping the B-52Hs for another thirty years meant modernizing them again… and re-engineering them, knowing that, currently, these aircraft are powered by 8 TF33-P-3/103 turbofan engines supplied by Pratt & Whiney. A call for tenders was therefore launched for this purpose.

Three manufacturers then submitted proposals: General Electric for the CF34-10 or the Passport133, Pratt & Whitney with the PW800 and Rolls Royce, with the F130, a military version of the BR725, developed jointly with BMW.

And this September 27, the British industrialist confirmed that he had just been chosen by the US Air Force to re-engine the B-52Hs still in service. A first contract of 500 million dollars over six years was thus notified to him. But it is estimated that the total amount of the program could reach $ 2.6 billion. [soit 2,2 milliards d’euros] if all options are exercised.

The F-130 engines will be produced at the Rolls Royce plant in Indianapolis. Their integration by Boeing on the B-52s should begin before 2025. A priori, these reactors offer “significantly higher energy efficiency” compared to the TF33-P-3/103, while being more economical to maintain.