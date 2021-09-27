Bruno Fernandes comes out of silence after the discord penalty

What follows after this advertisement

Manchester United has had a bad patch in recent days: two consecutive defeats at home in all competitions against West Ham in the 3rd round of the League Cup (0-1) in Aston Villa for the 6th day of the Premier League (0-1). However, Bruno Fernandes could have avoided the setback against the Villains with a penalty acquired in added time, but his attempt was completely missed. A failure that earned him a wave of criticism on the networks, to which he was keen to respond on his personal account.





“No one is more frustrated and disappointed than me to have missed the penalty and lost the game behind. I have always assumed my responsibilities, including when I am under pressure. Today I failed, but I will face and move forward with the same ambition. […] Critics and contrasting opinions are an integral part of football. I learned to live with it and use it to motivate myself. I will come back stronger, for me but above all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us ”, he said on his social networks.